Snow: Covid vaccination centres and schools closed by Storm Darcy
- Published
Two Covid-19 vaccination centres in Essex are shut because of heavy snow on Sunday and overnight.
An amber weather warning for snow is in place across parts of the east and both large centres have been affected.
Clacton Hospital and Colchester's Jobserve Community Stadium closed on Sunday and remain shut.
Dozens of schools that were open for key worker and vulnerable children have also closed because of the snow, the county council posted on its website.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs vaccination centres, said those with cancelled appointments could rebook on the NHS national booking website.
The amber weather warning which covers Essex is expected to be in place until 12:00 GMT.
“People with cancelled appointments are being advised to call 119 to re-arrange”— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 8, 2021
Reporter Ben Bland tells #BBCBreakfast a number of vaccination centres in the east of England are closed because of heavy snow.https://t.co/lOGWOk1Q86 pic.twitter.com/8OpyQ1g7Vp
Essex Weather Centre said almost 8in (20cm) of snow had fallen in the Clacton area since 07:00.
Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council who is responsible for highways, said gritters had been out on the roads on Sunday, and were out again at 02:00 on Monday.
Police urged motorists only to travel if it was absolutely essential.
Some Greater Anglia train journeys between Colchester, Walton-on-the-Naze and Clacton-on-Sea have also been disrupted because of heavy snow and a points failure.
