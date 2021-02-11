Essex PFCC election: The candidates who say they will be standing
Voters will head to the polls on 6 May to elect Essex's Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year. These are the candidates (listed alphabetically):
Roger Hirst, Conservatives
Standing for re-election, and formerly a county councillor and Brentwood district councillor.
Chris Vince, Labour
A Harlow councillor who has previously stood in the general election for Labour in Chelmsford.
