Brick thrown from A12 bridge hits van of father and son
- Published
A father and his six-year-old son were travelling in a van when a brick thrown from a bridge smashed through their windscreen, police said.
It thrown from a bridge on the A12, near Rivenhall End, Essex, at about 16:25 GMT on 25 January.
Sgt Matthew Green said: "Whoever did this was completely reckless as this could so easily have led to serious injuries or even worse."
The father and son were not hurt, he added.
The force is appealing for any witnesses or drivers who have dashcam footage to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk