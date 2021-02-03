Covid-19: Essex's major incident stood down
A major incident declared in Essex amid fears the number of Covid-19 cases could overwhelm the county's health services has been stood down.
The Essex Resilience Forum (ERF) announced the major incident at the end of December due to pressures in hospitals and social care settings.
The Forum said health systems were now "in a stable state".
It said it had taken a "considerable effort to turn the tide in the fight against coronavirus".
On Tuesday, the ERF, which includes the NHS and local authorities, agreed to stand down the major incident declaration.
Anthony McKeever, executive lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, said: "It has taken a considerable effort by our teams throughout health, care and beyond to begin to turn the tide in our fight against coronavirus."
He said the number of people needing hospital care for Covid-19 had been "far beyond those seen at the peak of the first wave".
"The rates of infection are beginning to drop, which in turn supports the NHS to continue to care for those most in need," he said.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Rick Hylton, said: "When the major incident was declared, the pressures on the health system were mounting. Today, Essex Resilience Forum has agreed to stand down the major incident declaration, as our health systems are in a stable state."