Harlow murder inquiry: Daughter renews appeal about Beverley Brinkley's killing
The children of a woman who was murdered near her home 18 years ago have appealed to local people to help find those responsible for her death.
Beverley Brinkley, 35, was attacked on a stairwell outside a flat in The Stow in Harlow in Essex on 2 February 2003.
She died from head injuries.
Her daughter Simone said there must be "someone out there who knows something", while police still want to identify the writers of two letters sent to them anonymously in 2004.
At the time, a witness reported seeing two men attacking the mother-of-three and escaping through the car park behind the block of flats.
Her family, including her three young daughters, Simone, Tara and Tina, are still seeking answers as to who killed their mother and why.
Simone Brinkley, 30, said: "People's loyalties change - there has got to be someone out there who knows something.
"She died a day before my 13th birthday. We just didn't understand what was going on. It affected us really badly.
"My mum's parents have now passed away without finding out justice. That's one thing they really wanted - to know who killed her before they passed away."
In 2005, four people were arrested in connection with Ms Brinkley's death, but they were released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "In 2004, Essex Police received two letters that were written anonymously and I am very keen to identify who wrote those letters.
"I am convinced somebody in the Harlow area knows who is responsible and can help our inquiry."
Police have reissued the descriptions of two men seen by a witness attacking Ms Brinkley.
One was described as white, fairly short, of stocky build and aged in his late 30s to early 40s with dark wavy hair.
The second man was described as white, taller, and aged in his 20s to early 30s with blond hair shaven hair.
Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction.