BT Openreach says 2,700 without broadband after Essex arson attack
About 2,700 customers have been left without broadband access after arsonists set fire to three telecommunications cabinets.
BT Openreach said the cabinets, near the Miami Roundabout on Princes Road in Chelmsford, Essex were attacked on Sunday morning.
As well as losing internet access, the company said about 1,000 customers had lost phone lines.
The firm said engineers were there, but it could take "several days" to fix.
An Openreach spokeswoman said: "Attacks on our equipment are deeply concerning, especially considering so many people are relying on broadband during lockdown to work, home-school and stay connected with loved ones.
"We know how frustrating this must be for anyone affected [and] we'd ask that anyone experiencing any disruption with their phone or broadband service report it to their service provider who will then inform us".
She described the task faced by the company's engineers as a "complex fix".
A mobile phone mast on Prices Road was also targeted by arsonists.