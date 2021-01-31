Covid-19: 'Selfish' partygoers in Epping Forest fined
- Published
Eighteen "selfish" revellers caught having an illegal house party have been fined for breaching Covid rules.
Essex Police attended a house in Bury Road, Sewardstonebury, in Epping Forest, at 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
Officers said they found 18 people "clearly having a party" at the vacant rented property, with more people still arriving.
Those present - 17 people from London and one from Essex - were fined £800 each, police said.
Fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people were introduced in England this month.
Essex Police's Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "This party was a clear and blatant breach of the current restrictions which were put in place to save lives and protect the NHS.
"These selfish individuals not only have no regard for their own safety, but they clearly didn't give a second thought for the safety of the local community, the police officers who had to attend to deal with their reckless behaviour or the NHS who are under unbelievable pressure."
Police said an investigation was under way to establish the organiser of the event.
Officers are also working with partner agencies to put measures in place to prevent the future unlawful use of the property.
Essex Police has attended two previous unlawful gatherings at the same property in Sewardstonebury, one on New Year's Eve and another earlier this month.