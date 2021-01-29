Hullbridge murder trial: Robert Lewis jailed for murder of wife Janet
An 82-year-old man has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for the "horrific" murder of his wife.
Robert Lewis stabbed Janet Lewis, 76, and then attempted to kill himself at their home in Hullbridge, near Southend, Essex, on 1 September 2019.
A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard he feared developing dementia and that Mrs Lewis, who was fit and healthy, would suffer a stroke.
Judge Christopher Morgan told Lewis: "Janet must have been terrified."
He added: "There are no words to describe the emotional suffering you have inflicted on your family by your selfish and wicked acts."
The couple had been married for more than 50 years, with two children and two grandchildren, and were described during the trial as "supportive" and "devoted".
'Left her for dead'
That summer, Lewis, then 81, became an "obsessive" worrier about the boiler and developing dementia, which caused his wife to get stressed and frustrated, the court heard.
He was diagnosed with mild anxiety and depression, and prescribed a "starter dose" of medication.
On the night of her murder, he took a mallet and five kitchen knives to his wife's bedroom as she slept, and struck her about the head, causing a brain injury.
"You stabbed her and left her for dead, having covered her body with a duvet," said Judge Morgan.
"You then made your way to the landing, intending to kill yourself... she made her way to the landing and was bleeding, she must have been terrified, and at that point you inflicted further stab wounds.
"You completely severed her carotid artery. She would've died within minutes."
The court heard the couple's daughter and son-in-law found an injured Lewis at the bottom of the stairs some 12 hours later, after his attempt at hanging failed.
Dementia diagnosis
He initially admitted killing Mrs Lewis to his son-in-law but later told police he had no recollection of events, which he described as a "mystery".
Lewis denied murder and his defence was that he should be convicted of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility due to his mental impairment, but this was rejected.
The sentencing court heard Lewis had been diagnosed with vascular dementia by a prison doctor in October 2020.
Judge Morgan said he could not be certain whether Lewis had the disease in 2019, but, if he did, it would have been at an early stage.
He said time spent on remand reduced the minimum term to 14 years and 214 days.