Hullbridge murder trial: Robert Lewis guilty of murdering wife Janet

image captionJanet Lewis was found dead in Padgetts Way, Hullbridge near Southend

An 80-year-old man who stabbed and clubbed his wife to death after more than 50 years of marriage has been found guilty of murder.

Robert Lewis attacked Janet Lewis, 76, and then attempted to kill himself at their home in Hullbridge, near Southend, Essex, on 1 September 2019.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the retired electrician was obsessed with the idea he had dementia.

Lewis, who denied murder, is due to be sentenced on Friday.

