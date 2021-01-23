BBC News

Chelmsford diabetic alert dog is a 'miracle lifesaver'

Published
image copyrightHydro Hounds
image captionRuby the diabetic alert assistance dog is a massive comfort to Chloe Johns

The mother of a 12-year-old diabetic girl said their dog was a "miracle lifesaver" after she warned them her daughter was seriously ill.

Chloe Johns, from Chelmsford, Essex, who has type 1 diabetes, had a sickness bug on 11 January.

Her family realised Chloe's blood sugar was at a dangerously high level when Ruby the flat-coated retriever refused to leave her side.

Her mother Kathy Johns said it "could have been fatal if left untreated".

She thought her daughter was recovering from the bug but Ruby continued to lick Chloe, pace restlessly and scratch at the bathroom door when she was sick.

image copyrightKathy Johns
image captionThe two-year-old dog has been specially trained to alert the family to any changes in Chloe's blood sugar levels

Chloe was in fact becoming seriously dehydrated with high blood sugars.

Ms Johns checked Chloe's ketone levels, which were so high that the machine displayed 'maximum', meaning she was in danger of entering a diabetic coma.

They took her to Broomfield hospital, where she was put on a drip and spent an evening on the high dependency unit.

"This was the most serious episode we've encountered", Ms Johns said.

image copyrightKathy Johns
image captionKathy Johns says Chloe has formed a "real bond" with Ruby who is trained with the help of Hypo Hounds

Ruby came to the family through the charity, Hypo Hounds.

Jane Pearman, its founder and chief executive, said the dog's sense of smell is so acute "it can detect one teaspoon of blood in two Olympic-sized swimming pool - which is why certain breeds of dogs make such good Hypo Hounds".

She said: We are super proud of Ruby's intelligence and training, as well as the whole Johns family, for trusting Ruby when she was trying to tell them something was wrong."

Chloe added: "Ruby is my best friend, she makes me happy and feel safe".

image copyrightKathy Johns
image captionRuby is "loved" by Chloe's brothers, (left to right) Rhys, Aaron and Adam

