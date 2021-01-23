Chelmsford diabetic alert dog is a 'miracle lifesaver'
- Published
The mother of a 12-year-old diabetic girl said their dog was a "miracle lifesaver" after she warned them her daughter was seriously ill.
Chloe Johns, from Chelmsford, Essex, who has type 1 diabetes, had a sickness bug on 11 January.
Her family realised Chloe's blood sugar was at a dangerously high level when Ruby the flat-coated retriever refused to leave her side.
Her mother Kathy Johns said it "could have been fatal if left untreated".
She thought her daughter was recovering from the bug but Ruby continued to lick Chloe, pace restlessly and scratch at the bathroom door when she was sick.
Chloe was in fact becoming seriously dehydrated with high blood sugars.
Ms Johns checked Chloe's ketone levels, which were so high that the machine displayed 'maximum', meaning she was in danger of entering a diabetic coma.
They took her to Broomfield hospital, where she was put on a drip and spent an evening on the high dependency unit.
"This was the most serious episode we've encountered", Ms Johns said.
Ruby came to the family through the charity, Hypo Hounds.
Jane Pearman, its founder and chief executive, said the dog's sense of smell is so acute "it can detect one teaspoon of blood in two Olympic-sized swimming pool - which is why certain breeds of dogs make such good Hypo Hounds".
She said: We are super proud of Ruby's intelligence and training, as well as the whole Johns family, for trusting Ruby when she was trying to tell them something was wrong."
Chloe added: "Ruby is my best friend, she makes me happy and feel safe".
