Colchester: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who died in the early hours of Sunday.
The woman, in her 20s, was treated by ambulance crews after police were called to a property in Laing Road, Colchester, at about 05:35 GMT on Sunday, but she died at the scene.
Adam Butt, 21, of Laing Road, has been charged with her murder and will appear before magistrates later.
Police said they did not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.
