Colchester: Murder arrest after death of woman
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.
The woman, in her 20s, was treated by paramedics after police were called to a property in Laing Road in Colchester at about 05:35 GMT on Sunday, but she died at the scene.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Essex Police said the man and woman were known to each other and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.