Covid: Essex NHS trust headquarters becomes mass vaccination hub
The headquarters of an NHS trust in Essex has become the mass Covid vaccinations hub.
The Lodge, in Runwell, Wickford, is one of 10 new vaccination centres where NHS staff will administer thousands of doses a week from Monday.
Until now, the regional service has been provided at hospitals and GP surgeries, as well as a existing vaccination centre in Stevenage.
Operational director Louise Hembrough described the move as "a privilege".
The building is the headquarters of the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), which is managing the vaccination rollout across mid and south Essex.
Executive director of strategy, Nigel Leonard, said the team was "delighted to be able to open the doors to the first large-scale vaccination centre in Essex".
It comes as the government intensifies efforts to rapidly inoculate the most vulnerable people against coronavirus, with a target of offering 15m people in the UK a dose by 15 February.
Four hospital hubs at Basildon, Southend, Colchester and Broomfield Hospitals - as well as more than 30 GP-led services - will continue to offer the vaccine across Essex.
A third centre in the East of England - at Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich - will also provide the mass vaccination service from Monday, in addition to the existing Stevenage hub.
Nurse Ms Hembrough, operational director for the coronavirus vaccination programme in mid and south Essex, said: "It's exciting and a privilege to be part of the rollout of the national vaccination programme.
"We do ask people to only attend the vaccination centre if you have an appointment, and please come at the correct time, not earlier, to help us keep everyone safe."
Letters are being sent to priority groups who live up to a 45-minute drive from the centre, inviting them to make an appointment online or by telephone.
