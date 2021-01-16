Covid-19: Harlow Council closes playgrounds
A council with one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country has decided to close all its playgrounds.
Forty-three council-owned play areas across Harlow in Essex were closed off from 00:01 on Saturday.
Harlow has the fifth highest rate of new cases in England, with 923 positive tests in the past week.
The authority's chief executive Brian Keane said the closures were temporary and the decision would be kept under review.
"We have to consider the wider impact on the community of keeping them open at this time," he added.
Prior to the closure the council's website said playgrounds would "remain open during lockdown but must be used in line with the latest government guidelines and follow the rule of six".
It advises people not to use tennis and basketball courts, multi-use games areas, skate parks or outdoor gyms during the current restrictions
One commenter said the playground closures were "devastating for kids who don't have access to a garden".
Earlier this week, Essex's director of public health Dr Mike Gogarty predicted one in 18 people in the county could soon have the virus.
Mr Keane added: "This isn't a decision we want to take, but it is one which aims to keep everyone safe by stopping the spread of the virus and bring rates of infection in the town down.
"Social distancing is difficult to maintain within playgrounds especially when large numbers of families are using them.
"We want to make it clear that we don't want to discourage residents and families from continuing to go outside for their once a day exercise."
