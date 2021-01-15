BBC News

Braintree pub landlord stabbing: Man admits murder

Published
image copyrightEssex Police
image captionScott Gilhooly's family said he had "a heart of gold"

A man has admitted stabbing to death a pub landlord who was "beloved by the surrounding community".

Scott Gilhooly, 44, died from wounds to his chest and neck, was found at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, Essex on 17 May.

Lawrence Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, pleaded guilty to murder at Basildon Crown Court.

The 24-year-old was remanded in custody and will be sentenced a later date, which has yet to be set.

image copyrightEssex Police
image captionLawrence Bourke pleaded guilty to Scott Gilhooly's murder

After his death, Mr Gilhooly's family described him as "very community-spirited, headstrong and loyal".

"He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising," they said.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionScott Gilhooly was the landlord of the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree

