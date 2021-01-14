Essex mental health trust told safety 'needs to improve'
A mental health trust prosecuted for failings after 11 patients died must make further safety improvements, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Inspectors found safety issues on male wards and psychiatric intensive care units run by Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT).
The Trust said it had taken "immediate action" to remedy the concerns.
In November, EPUT pleaded guilty to safety failings related to patient deaths between 2004 and 2015.
Those patients were using services provided by the South Essex Partnership Trust, which became part of EPUT after a merger in 2017.
The CQC's report followed inspections in October and November last year at the Finchingfield Ward - a 17-bed unit in the Linden Centre in Chelmsford which provides treatment for men experiencing acute mental health difficulties.
The CQC said the visit was prompted "due to concerning information raised to the commission regarding safety incidents leading to concerns around risk of harm".
The inspection, which looked at safety only, found the following concerns:
- Some staff did not follow the required actions to maintain patient safety
- Closed-circuit television showed staff who were meant to be observing were not present, and this contributed to an incident of patient absconding
- Staff did not keep accurate records of patient care and managers did not check the quality and accuracy of notes
- Shifts were not always covered by staff with appropriate experience and competency
Stuart Dunn, head of hospital inspection at the CQC, said EPUT had "responded quickly to concerns raised" including improving security measures.
Chief executive of the Trust, Paul Scott, said there was still much to do and "safety is an absolute priority and we have taken immediate action".
The Trust said it would be using new technology to remotely monitor patients' pulses and breathing rates and alert staff of safety risks.
EPUT provides services for a population of approximately 1.3 million people across Bedfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.
The latest CQC inspection only looked at the category of patient safety, and EPUT retains an overall "good" rating from previous full inspections, including an "outstanding" rating for care.