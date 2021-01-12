Covid: Essex care homes advised to stop social visits
- Published
Care homes should stop social visits to limit the spread of Covid-19, a council's health chief has said.
Dr Mike Gogarty, director of wellbeing, public health and communities at Essex County Council, advised the area's care homes to suspend visits in all but "exceptional circumstances, such as the end of life".
Dr Gogarty said "window visits" could continue but not indoor meetings.
He said he hoped the restrictions would be eased in the near future.
"With the vaccination programme under way, I hope and expect that these restrictions will not be in place for long," he said.
In a letter to the county's care homes, Dr Gogarty said he was recommending the suspension of social visits due to "the high prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, the growing number of outbreaks in care homes and the difficulty in controlling these outbreak".
"This restriction in visiting will cause distress," he said.
"I have wanted to avoid it but now this current situation leads me to believe that the risk is too great."
Dr Gogarty said Covid-secure visits could resume when more than 80% of residents had received "at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least two weeks before visiting recommences".
Government guidance states care home visits "should be supported and enabled wherever it is possible to do so safely", but a balance must be met between the benefits of visits and the risk of transmission to staff and residents.
A spokesperson for Essex County Council said: "This is sensible, preventative action which, although hard for the relatives of those in care homes, will help prevent the spread of the virus to residents and the staff caring for them."