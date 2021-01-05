Covid: Police arrest two over illegal New Year church party
Police investigating an illegal New Year's Eve party at a 500-year-old church have made two more arrests.
Hundreds of revellers attended the party at All Saints' Church in East Horndon, near Brentwood, after the building was broken into.
Essex Police said a woman, 32, and man, 30, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of burglary, money laundering and cannabis cultivation.
The pair have since been released under investigation while inquires continue.
The arrests follow three others - on suspicion of public order and drugs offences - that occurred when police broke up the party.
A 27-year-old man, from Harlow, has been released under investigation, while a 22-year-old man, also from Harlow, was released without charge.
Both were given a fixed penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations, while a 35-year-old man, from Southwark, was given a community resolution for possession of cannabis.
On the day of the event, Essex was in the top tier four for coronavirus restrictions.
'Drugs on graves'
The church, which is owned and maintained by the Churches Conservation Trust, has not been used for religious services since 1970, but regularly houses community events.
The Reverend Paul Hamilton, area Dean of Brentwood, said he was left "shocked" and "angry" by the damage.
"I walked through the door, I saw speakers everywhere, bottles everywhere, and drugs all over people's graves which are still tended by loved ones," he said.
A fundraising page, set up on Friday by volunteer group Friends of All Saints', aimed to raise £2,000 to repair the Grade II* listed church but has so far raised £20,000.
Mr Hamilton said the money would be used to "increase security and make it [the church] more accessible to the public who have given so generously".