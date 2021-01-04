Essex 17-year-old charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with six terrorism offences.
The teenager was arrested on Tuesday after police searched homes in Chelmsford and Brentwood in Essex.
The boy, who is from Essex but cannot be named because of his age, is facing charges including engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.
He appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 22 January.
The boy has also been charged with disseminating a terrorist publication and four counts of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The force said it was a "pre-planned, intelligence-led operation" led Counter Terrorism Policing North East and supported by Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police.