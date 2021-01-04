Rayleigh death: Hannah Sindrey charged with murder of man in 30s
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in the early hours of New Year's Day.
A man in his 30s was found unresponsive at an address on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT.
Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive is accused of killing him and she is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.
Two other people were arrested on suspicion of murder; one has been released without charge.
Essex Police said a 25-year-old woman from Basildon has been released on police bail pending further inquiries and a 39-year old man from Rayleigh has been released without charge.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story to tell email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk