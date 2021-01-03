Donald Ralph: Two charged with murder of Aldham elderly man
Two people have been charged with the murder of an 83-year-old man found dead in an Essex village.
The body of Donald Ralph was discovered by police at a house in Halstead Road, Aldham, near Colchester, on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Ralph died from strangulation, Essex Police said.
A 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with murder and are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The pair have also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and the 28-year-old faces an additional charge of possession of an offensive weapon.
Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.