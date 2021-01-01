Covid: Illegal New Year party at Essex church broken up
Hundreds of people were dispersed from an illegal New Year's Eve party at a church, police have said.
The building, at Thorndon Country Park near Brentwood, was broken into before crowds entered, Essex Police said.
Officers were threatened and had objects thrown at them as they dispersed party-goers and seized equipment, the force said.
Two men from Harlow, aged 27 and 22, and a 35-year-old from Southwark were arrested.
They were held on suspicion of public order and drugs offences.
The event was one of three illegal parties dispersed by the force, with fines of £18,000 issued.
Essex is in England's top tier four of coronavirus restrictions and on Wednesday declared a major incident over virus cases.
Police later dispersed about 100 people at an illegal party at an abandoned warehouse in Brentwood and made two arrests.
A woman was also fined £10,000 for organising a house party with 100 guests at Bury Road, Sewardstonebury, in Epping Forest.
Officers seized equipment and issued 25 fixed penalty notices.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: "Unfortunately, there were [those] who decided to blatantly flout the coronavirus rules and regulations and, ultimately, they decided that partying was more important than protecting other people.
"We've seized their equipment, arrested five people, and issued a large number of fines to those who think this behaviour is acceptable."