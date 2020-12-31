BBC News

Essex death: Elderly man found in Aldham had 'energy and enthusiasm'

Published
image copyrightEssex Police
image captionDonald Ralph was found dead in Aldham in Essex on Tuesday

The family of an 83-year-old man found dead in an Essex village said he had "boundless energy and enthusiasm".

The body of Donald Ralph was discovered by police at a house on Halstead Road, Aldham, on Tuesday.

Essex Police have launched a murder investigation into what they believe was "a targeted incident".

Mr Ralph's niece Tina Ralph said he "was a very young-at-heart, fit 83-year-old" who had an "enjoyment of life".

She said: "He was a man who loved all things countryside, particularly fishing and the Norfolk Broads, as well as being an avid bird lover.

"He loved horse racing and spent many a happy Saturday having a little flutter.

"Don was a unique character, who will be much missed by his wide circle of friends, and all his family."

Police said Mr Ralph's car, a blue Volvo V50, was missing, and officers were checking to see if anything else was missing from his home.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "From the information we have gained so far, we believe this was a targeted incident."

He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

