Covid-19: Essex moves to highest tier 4 restrictions Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright Reuters image caption Colchester has been under tier two coronavirus restrictions

The whole of Essex will move into England's top tier four of coronavirus restrictions.

Most of the county moved into the most restrictive tier earlier this week, with Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring having been kept in tier two.

The government has now announced the entire county will be be in tier four from 00:01 GMT on 26 December.

Tier four includes a ban on travelling in or out of tier four areas. People can meet one-to-one outside.

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said the move "only serves to highlight the severity of the situation we are currently in and, while these latest restrictions will have a significant impact on residents and businesses in those areas, they are unfortunately necessary".

"We continue to work hard to stem rising infection rates across Essex, including increasing our testing capacity and improving our local track and test efforts," he said.

"However, we need the help of the people of Essex. For any of our work to be as effective as it can be, everyone must play their part."

Tendring District Council leader Neil Stock said: "Being put into the highest tier is a blow for the area, in particular our businesses, but with transmission rates of the virus increasing significantly over the last few days something has to be done."

He also called on the government "to set out its longer-term response to Covid-19, including the new strain, as the repeated lockdowns and tier restrictions are not a viable long-term solution".

What are the rules for Christmas?

People in tier four areas of England cannot travel elsewhere and are only allowed to celebrate Christmas with members of their own household and support bubbles.

Exactly who can be in the temporary bubbles varies across the UK.

What are the new restrictions in tier four?

The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown and include:

Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education

All non-essential shops must close

Hairdressers and nail bars must close

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close

You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble

People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances

"Clinically extremely vulnerable" people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they cannot work from home, they should not go to work.

What can you do in tier four?

Activities still allowed include:

Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone

Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine

Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open

You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies

Communal religious worship

Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents