Covid-19 tiers in Essex: Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring to stay in tier 2
- Published
Essex will continue to have areas with different coronavirus restrictions following a review of the government's guidelines.
Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea are to stay under tier three.
The new rules have been in place since 2 December.
Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring have been kept in tier two.
The whole of neighbouring Hertfordshire is to be moved into tier three.
According to the latest government figures, Essex has seen some of the biggest increases in case rates.
Maldon's cases increased by 290% between 26 November and 16 December, and Chelmsford, Braintree and Southend all saw their case rates increase by more than 200% in the same period.
The current rate for the whole county is 305.3 cases per 100,000 people - a 79% increase over the last seven days, Essex County Council said.
The authority said it had "specific areas of concern", including Basildon which has a rate of 648 per 100,000, and Epping Forest with a rate of 445 per 100,000.
There has also been an increase in hospital beds occupied by Covid patients.
John Spence, Conservative cabinet member for adults and health, said the latest figures "do not make for positive reading".
Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock for a "route map" for southern Essex to come out of tier three.
Mr Hancock said "in time the vaccination programme will help" but with a rise in cases people had "got to pull together".
🦠💉NEW: @halfon4harlowMP asks the Health Secretary for “a route map” for Harlow out of tier 3 and if he could guarantee schools won’t be delayed reopening in January?— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) December 17, 2020
🖥 This and @MattHancock response + a brief word from Deputy Speaker and Epping MP Eleanor Laing👇 pic.twitter.com/I1PnZX7ESq
