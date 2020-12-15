Lee Chapman: Three guilty of 'frenzied' Southend street attack murder
Three people have been found guilty of murdering a man who they stabbed to death in a "frenzied" street attack.
Lee Chapman, 26, died in hospital after being found in Cromer Street in Southend-on-Sea on 6 March.
A witness had described seeing him fall to the floor after a disturbance involving others who left in a vehicle.
At Basildon Crown Court, Tyrel Thompson, 24, of Kingston Road, Wimbledon, and two other males, aged 18 and 16, are awaiting sentence.
Mr Chapman had been stabbed multiple times, puncturing his heart and his lung.
Essex Police said that a witness saw others make off in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Officers at hospital on the night were alerted to a 16-year-old boy who had been admitted with stab wounds to his arm.
Police then identified a black Mercedes CLA 180 driving from the scene of the attack to the hospital, at which point two people were seen getting out, coinciding with when the boy was admitted.
The boy and another teenager, who was 17 at the time but turned 18 during the trial, were identified as the two people getting out of the vehicle.
Both were later arrested, as was Thompson, who had been dropped off by the same vehicle at a taxi rank in Gidea Park in east London.
Thompson is due to be sentenced on Thursday, while the two younger defendants, who cannot be identified due to their age, are to be sentenced in February.
Sarah Wahid, 46, of High Road, Grays, in Essex, was found not guilty of murder.
Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen said: "Lee Chapman was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.
"His life was cut short following a frenzied attack where he was stabbed multiple times before his attackers fled the scene leaving him on the ground for dead."