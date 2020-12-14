Colchester stabbing: Man, 25, charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a house.
Police were called to Affleck Road in Colchester, Essex, at about 00:15 GMT on Friday and discovered a man in his 20s had died. A teenager was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The 25-year-old man charged with murder is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.
Essex Police said a 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is in police custody.
A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.
