Covid: Parts of Essex to be moved to tier 3 on Wednesday
Parts of Essex will be placed into England's highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea will move into tier three due to a "sharp rise" in cases.
From 00:01 GMT on Wednesday, pubs and restaurants will be takeaway only.
Residents are also advised against travelling to other areas.
London and parts of Hertfordshire will also be placed into tier three, Mr Hancock told MPs.
Essex County Council said it understood how "disappointing" a move to tier three was for residents but urged people to "follow restrictions relevant to your area".
The greatest gift anyone can give this Christmas is keeping yourself and your family safe. No-one wants to see a further rise in cases after the holidays. Please, follow the restrictions relevant to your area, work from home and of course, remember - hands, face and space.
The Conservative MP for Harlow, Robert Halfon, said he was concerned about how the tougher restrictions would affect businesses in his constituency.
"I have real worries about Harlow being put in to tier three as local hospitality businesses are really struggling and on their knees," he said.
Mr Halfon asked the health secretary to consider keeping the area in tier two, but Mr Hancock said action needed to be taken.
"Let's work together to get Harlow into tier two as soon as possible to save lives, protect the NHS in Harlow and to give people their livelihoods back too," Mr Hancock said.
What are tier three (very high) rules?
- You cannot mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with your household or bubble
- You can meet in a group of up to six in other outdoor spaces, such as parks, beaches or countryside
- Shops, gyms and personal care services (such as hairdressing) can stay open
- Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must stay closed, except for delivery and takeaway
- Sports fans cannot attend events in stadiums
- Indoor entertainment venues - such as bowling alleys and cinemas - must stay closed
- People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas
Leader of Thurrock Council, Rob Gledhill, said it was "most disappointing" he had not been consulted by the government on the decision to move the area into tier three.
The government has announced that Thurrock will go into Tier 3 Very High alert restrictions from Wednesday 16 December.
Read more: https://t.co/uCsMA78xB1 pic.twitter.com/HQfmGo80if
"This was not the most desirable outcome to say the least and it will be a big blow to many including to our hospitality sector and the supply chain," the Conservative councillor said.
"I will be working with partners in our local area to move out of tier three as quickly as possible."
