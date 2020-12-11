Covid-19: John Cleese tells Essex hotspot 'I think I had virus'
- Published
Comedy legend John Cleese says he believes he contracted Covid-19 in March describing it as "like the worst case of flu I've ever had".
The Monty Python/Fawlty Towers actor spoke about the virus in a "Basildon Fawlty" video to encourage Essex residents to abide by restrictions.
Basildon's rate was the third-highest in England in the week to 6 December with 476 cases per 100,000 people.
Cleese said "it's a bore", but "we're talking about your lives here".
The full video is due to be posted on the Essex Coronavirus Action social media channels at 20:00 GMT.
The group is a collaboration between Essex County Council, public health and local Facebook administrators, and aims to promote the public health message.
In the video, Cleese said he had been handed an "unusual request" to revive his famous BBC TV comedy character - Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty.
He said he had been asked "can we have a 'Basildon Fawlty' video encouraging Basildon people to start following Covid rules please, because too many people in Basildon are getting it?".
He dipped into the Basil character briefly, but mainly spoke in his own voice.
"I think we've got to be careful, after all we are playing with people's health here," he said in his recorded message.
The 81-year-old said his Covid symptoms "lasted about seven days", but he did not suffer any breathing problems.
He ended the video by saying: "So listen nice people from Basildon - just be careful.
"We'll get through it. Good luck."
Simon Harris, of Essex Coronavirus Action, said the group had been "reaching out to a few celebrities" to try to help get the message across about anti-coronavirus social restrictions.
"Case rates are worryingly high in Basildon, so I kept trying to find a celebrity along the lines of 'Basil'," he said.
Mr Harris said he was "delighted" when Cleese sent him the video and hoped it "will help persuade people to stick to the guidance".