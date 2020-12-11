BBC News

Harwich port death: Man hit by lorry named as Michael Abrahams

Published
image copyrightEssex Police
image captionMichael Abrahams was described by his wife, Star, as a "loving, caring and hardworking father and husband"

A man who died after being hit by a lorry at Harwich International Port has been described as a "caring and hardworking" father and husband.

Michael Abrahams, 50, from Harwich, died at the scene in the parking area on 26 November, Essex Police said.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail.

Mr Abrahams' widow, Star, added that he "always found a way to make people around him laugh".

"Mick was a loving, caring and hardworking father and husband," she said.

"We will honour him in the way he lived his life - full on."

image copyrightHarwich International Port
image captionMr Abrahams was hit by a lorry in the parking area at Harwich International Port

Police have appealed for witnesses who saw the collision which happened on that Thursday at about 17:10 GMT.

