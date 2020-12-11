Harwich port death: Man hit by lorry named as Michael Abrahams
A man who died after being hit by a lorry at Harwich International Port has been described as a "caring and hardworking" father and husband.
Michael Abrahams, 50, from Harwich, died at the scene in the parking area on 26 November, Essex Police said.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail.
Mr Abrahams' widow, Star, added that he "always found a way to make people around him laugh".
"Mick was a loving, caring and hardworking father and husband," she said.
"We will honour him in the way he lived his life - full on."
Police have appealed for witnesses who saw the collision which happened on that Thursday at about 17:10 GMT.
