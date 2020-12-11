BBC News

Colchester stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

image captionPolice were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate in Colchester

A man has been stabbed to death and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim, in his 20s, was declared dead in Affleck Road in Colchester, Essex, when police were called just after 00:15 GMT.

A teenager was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The arrested man, a 25-year-old from the town, was also detained by Essex Police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone living nearby who heard a disturbance between Thursday night and Friday morning is urged to come forward.

