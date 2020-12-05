B184 Thaxted Road crash: Woman dies after car overturns
- Published
A woman in her 20s has died and a man has been arrested after a car overturned in a crash.
Emergency services were called to the B184 Thaxted Road in Howlett End, Wimbish in Essex, at 21:10 GMT.
The woman died at the scene and a 25-year-old man from Dunmow was taken to hospital, but is now in police custody.
He is being questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink and drug driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Police are appealing for two people who helped the motorists after the crash but left before the emergency services arrived to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk