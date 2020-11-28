Dog attack leaves boy seriously hurt in Langdon Hills
- Published
A nine-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked by a dog.
He was walking his dog with his parents when another dog began "acting aggressively" towards their pet on a recreation ground in Essex on Friday.
It then turned on the boy as he tried to separate the animals in Langdon Hills shortly before 19:30 GMT
Police are still looking for the black Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog which attacked the child.
It had no collar and was not accompanied by its owner, police said.
A police spokesman added: "Officers are in the area searching for the dog and speaking to as many people as possible to find out if they have any information, which could help us with our investigation."