Essex Police officer who Tasered colleague at Stansted sacked
A police officer who fired a Taser at a colleague's leg inside an airport police station has been dismissed for gross misconduct.
PC Christopher Philpott discharged the device at Stansted Airport station on 16 March, a misconduct hearing was told.
Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said there was "no justification" for the use of force.
He described PC Philpott's actions as "completely reckless".
PC Philpott was found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour relating to the use of force and discreditable conduct.
'Completely reckless'
Mr Harrington, who chaired the hearing on 6 November, said: "While PC Philpott was of previously exemplary character there is no justification for the use of such force.
"His actions were completely reckless. Use of a Taser is a significant use of force.
"Officers trained to carry and use one are entrusted with the highest levels of responsibility to ensure they are only used where it's believed to be absolutely necessary to resolve a dangerous situation."
PC Philpott has also been placed on the College of Policing's barred list.