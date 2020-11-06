Jack Mitchell death: Man admits manslaughter of teenage son
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of his teenage son who died from injuries he sustained as a baby.
Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich, Essex, died in March 2016 from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia. He was injured in Laindon as an infant.
His biological father, John Doak, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The 36-year-old, of Delgate Avenue in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was originally charged with murder, which he denied.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, from Essex Police, said: "This is a truly tragic case of a young man whose future was taken away from him by the injuries sustained at the hands of his father.
"My thoughts also go out to Jack's adoptive parents who had given him many wonderful years before his death. They continue to live with the sad loss of Jack."