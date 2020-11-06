Harlow gym owner charged with staying open in lockdown
A gym owner has been charged under coronavirus legislation after allegedly staying open on the day new lockdown rules came into force in England.
Michelle Meade, 45, from Waltham Abbey, was charged with failing to close The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, Essex.
She will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford later.
Ten fixed penalty notice tickets were issued to people in the gym. Harlow Council has issued a prohibition order requiring the gym to close.
