The Ripped Gym in Harlow owner arrested after staying open in lockdown
- Published
A gym owner has been arrested for staying open on the day new lockdown rules came into force in England.
Officers were "made aware of social media posts" suggesting The Ripped Gym in Harlow would be "remaining open against the law".
They attempted to issue the owner with a fixed penalty notice but she refused to give her details.
She was arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirus legislation, police said.
Ten fixed penalty notice tickets were also issued to people in the gym and Harlow Council has issued a prohibition order requiring it to close.
Ch Insp Natalia Ross said: "We will not tolerate those who commit clear and blatant breaches of the legislation...
"Enforcement is always a last resort but sadly there are times where we have had to take robust action to keep people safe."
The owner of Gainz Fitness and Strength in Bedford was also given a prohibition notice and three people were fined £200 after police attended.
Co-owner Amber Lowndes said: "It's no secret that we're fighting this campaign to stay open to make gyms essential.
"I can't believe we're at this in 2020, that it's a crime to exercise in a gym and it shouldn't be."
Ms Lowndes said that their premises acted as a "therapy centre".
"We're a place where people come to feel safe, and especially now as we're entering winter, it's so vital that we're allowed to be classed as essential because we can't go out for a jog at 5 o'clock because it's dark and it's miserable," she said.
Ch Supt John Murphy said infection rates in Bedfordshire were rising "at concerning levels" so it was "vital" that everyone adhered to the rules.
"The vast majority of people are doing that, so it is extremely disappointing that this particular venue decided to ignore the rules which have been put in place to keep people safe. We were left with little option but to take enforcement action in partnership with colleagues from Bedford Borough Council."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk