Leo Latifi: Boy, 9, who died in locker fall 'loved life'
- Published
A boy who died when a locker unit he was climbing on fell over "loved life", an inquest has heard.
The family of Leo Latifi said the nine-year-old "was always looking for his next adventure".
Leo was at an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford, Essex, when he hit his head on 23 May 2019.
His family told Chelmsford Coroner's Court their memories of Leo would be "in our hearts forever".
The incident happened while Leo was with a friend as his father watched his brother swim.
As the locker unit fell, Leo "tried to put one foot down but he couldn't, then his head hit the bench", the inquest heard.
He died in hospital from a severe head injury.
The school said the lockers had been checked in 2017 and assessed as "stable, secure and fit for purpose".
In a statement, Leo's family said: "He loved spending time with all his family members and friends.
"Leo loved the sunshine very much.
"Whenever the sun was out and it was warm enough he couldn't wait to get over to his great-grandparents' house and would spend hours playing in the pool with his brother."
Leo was described as a "conscientious and well-behaved boy" who attended Cubs, played several sports and was well thought of by his teachers.
The inquest continues.
