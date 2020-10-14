Essex promo video aims to help banish Towie stereotypes
Michelin-starred chefs and a scientist star in a new video aiming to promote Essex and dispel Towie stereotypes about the county.
#ThisisEssex features area ambassadors, including Paralympian Anne Wafula-Strike, after the council decided to launch a rebranding campaign.
The film, by the county council and Visit Essex, was released on Wednesday.
County councillor Tony Ball said: "Now is the right time to champion Essex, its diversity and different offers."
Chefs and brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin, who run a string of top restaurants, BBC radio presenter Dave Monk, space scientist Dr Miles Adcock, rally car champion Nabila Tejpar and oysterman Tom Haward are among those who feature in the tongue-in-cheek two-minute film.
Chris Galvin, who grew up in Brentwood, said he was pleased to help showcase Essex and hone its reputation.
"We got one of the first Michelin stars on Park Lane and over the years we've realised how many people have come from Essex," he said.
"I would say, in essence, they are a hard-working, bright, creative people.
"Just doing the film, we have seen some incredible people around us - I am very proud to preach about Essex wherever I've travelled or worked in the world."
Mr Galvin is one of 60 ambassadors recruited to promote the region in both the video and marketing campaign, highlighting its different landscapes and communities.
Tourism manager Lisa Bone told a council committee in February that Essex needed to broaden its appeal away from reality show Towie.
"If we don't talk about Essex and provide a narrative then others will make something up like the media have done," she said.
"We'll always be known as Towie if we don't give another point of view."
