Coronavirus: Essex school shuts after Covid-19 outbreak
A school will close until next month after an "established outbreak" of Covid-19 among its staff and students.
Clacton Coastal Academy, in Essex, said it would hold lessons virtually until 3 November.
The secondary school, part of the Academies Enterprise Trust, said it had consulted with Public Health England and Essex County Council.
The number of coronavirus cases in Essex rose to just over 1,000 in the week to 9 October.
On Tuesday, Essex County Council formally asked the government to raise Essex's status in the three-tier alert system from Medium (lowest tier) to High (middle tier), thereby asking for tighter social restrictions on its 1.4 million inhabitants.
In a letter to parents of Clacton Coastal Academy, its principal David Lees said the decision to fully close the school was made "with the safety of students, families and staff in mind".
The school, in Clacton-on-Sea, which has capacity for about 1,550 students from year seven through to sixth form, had already moved its year eight and year 10 groups to virtual learning because of the outbreak.
Mr Lees said the Covid-19 cases were now being classed "as an 'Established Outbreak', which reflects the number of student and staff cases", but the number of positive cases was not disclosed.
