A13 crash: Driver seriously hurt as car crushed under lorry
- Published
A driver suffered serious injuries after his car was crushed between two lorries leaving his vehicle wedged beneath one.
The crash happened on the A13 westbound at Thurrock near the M25 junction at 06:25 BST on Monday.
A spokesman for Essex Police said:" The driver of the car was taken to hospital but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing."
The road was closed for more than six hours while police investigated.
Any witnesses have been asked to contact Essex Police.