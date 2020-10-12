Covid-19: Wedding organiser fined £10,000 for 80-guest party
A wedding organiser has been fined £10,000 for breaching Covid-19 legislation after a party of 80 guests was broken up by police.
Officers went to the venue, Ariana Gardens in Margaretting, Essex, on Sunday after calls from the public.
Numbers allowed at wedding ceremonies and sit-down receptions were cut from 30 to 15 in England last month.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said it was a "blatant breach of the current restrictions".
The guests were spoken to by officers who explained the event was in breach of Covid-19 restrictions and asked to leave or face a fine.
Essex Police said all guests then left and a 41-year-old man was identified as the organiser of the wedding party.
He was handed the £10,000 fine for holding a gathering of more than 15 people in breach of coronavirus legislation.
The force said he was the first person in the county receive the maximum fine, and would face court proceedings if he did not pay.
Mr Prophet said: "The legislation exists for a reason, which is to stop the spread of the virus and to protect our communities as we all work together to drive down the risk of infection."
He said police involvement in coronavirus restrictions was a "last resort" but would be used for those who "flagrantly or persistently breaking the law".
"In situations such as this, a large wedding organised with no regard for the law, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action," he said.
The venue has been contacted for comment.
