Essex lorry deaths: Gheorghe Nica admits people-smuggling plot role
- Published
A man has admitted his part in a people-smuggling plot ahead of his trial over the deaths of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry container.
But Gheorghe Nica, 43, and lorry driver Eamonn Harrison, 23, both deny the Vietnamese nationals' manslaughter.
British-Romanian Nica, of Basildon, admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful their immigration, into Grays, Essex, on 23 October last year.
The trial of four men in the case is due to get under way at the Old Bailey.
Mr Harrison 23, of Mayobridge, County Down, also faces the charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.
Valentin Calota, 37, of Birmingham, and Christopher Kennedy, 24, of County Armagh, have denied the same charge.
Their trial, held before Mr Justice Sweeney, is expected to last six weeks.
Children among dead
The 39 bodies were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays soon after the lorry arrived in Purfleet, Essex, on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium, last October.
Ten teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys, were among the dead.
An inquest heard their medical cause of death was asphyxia and hyperthermia (over-heating) as the refrigeration unit in the trailer was switched off at the time.
Earlier this year, lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, County Armagh, pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
