Little Baddow shooting: Woman in her 70s second to die
A woman in her 70s has died after a shooting in an Essex village.
Officers were called to an address in Church Road, Little Baddow on Friday, where they found the woman and a man with gunshot wounds.
The man, also in his 70s, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Saturday.
Essex Police said it was "not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths".
A force spokesperson said: "Two people who were found with gunshot wounds at a property in Little Baddow have now died.
"Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and a file will now be prepared for the coroner."
