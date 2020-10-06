'Drive-in wedding' in Chelmsford bypasses Covid restrictions
A couple got around Covid-19 restrictions by staging a "drive-in wedding" in front of about 250 guests.
Roma Popat and Vinal Patel tied the knot at Braxted Park in Chelmsford, Essex, as people watched the ceremony from their cars on big screens outside.
The 30-year-old newlyweds then waved at friends and family during a golf buggy tour of the grounds.
Guests were given hampers of snacks and hand gel, and could use a website to order food, delivered by waiters.
The couple said it was an amazing day but admitted it was "slightly different" to the one they had originally planned.
Maximum guest numbers at wedding ceremonies and sit-down receptions have been cut from 30 people to 15 in England as coronavirus cases rise.
Celebrations can only take place at "Covid-secure" venues, and are an exception to rules banning groups of more than six in most circumstances.
Wedding planner Saheli Mirpuri said: "As Asian wedding planners, we're used to large numbers, so it's been extremely difficult. But you've to get creative and think outside of the box.
"The couple initially brought up the idea of a drive-in wedding as a joke. It sounded crazy but the more we talked about it, the more it seemed possible.
"We've had quite a lot of calls from couples keen to replicate the idea, so it could be a new trend."
In a statement, the couple said: "Both of us had the most amazing day and we have since had so many calls and messages from guests saying how much they enjoyed the experience and felt part of it.
"It literally meant everything to us to have everyone there, albeit in a slightly different way to the one we envisaged. It's a day we'll never forget."