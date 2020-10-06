Rapist Olawale Hassan jailed after trapping woman in locked car
A man who repeatedly raped a woman when he locked her in his car after meeting her on a night out has been jailed for more than 10 years, police said.
Olawale Hassan, 33, of Falcon Avenue, Grays, Essex, attacked the victim in Southend in 2017 after claiming he was a music producer, officers said.
Hassan, also known as rapper Goldie 1, had denied three counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration.
Essex Police has described him as "manipulative and calculated".
Det Con Victoria De'ath, of the force, praised the woman, in her 20s, for her "courage" in reporting the attack.
"She blamed herself for getting in Hassan's car, but has now recognised just how dangerous this man is and that none of this is her fault," said Det Con De'ath.
"She didn't want him to hurt anyone else and this has been her motivation for three and-a-half years."
Det Con De'ath added she hoped Tuesday's sentencing at Basildon Crown Court would bring "comfort to this courageous and inspirational woman, who is now rebuilding her life knowing Hassan is safely behind bars".
Hassan targeted the woman while she was out with a friend in February 2017, according to police.
She turned down his requests for her number and to accompany him to his hotel room, before he promised to get her home safely after her friend left, police said.
'Controlling predator'
However, Hassan parked his car on the seafront instead and locked its doors when she tried to flee before attacking her, said officers.
The rapist later took her home where she called the police, they said.
Helen Walsh, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Hassan was a "controlling sexual predator who showed a complete disregard for the victim's lack of consent".