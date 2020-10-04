Little Baddow shooting: Man dead and woman seriously hurt
- Published
A man has died following a shooting at a property in Essex.
Officers were called to the address in Church Road, Little Baddow, Essex, on Friday at 08:40 BST, where they found the man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the man, aged in his 70s, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Saturday.
The woman, who is also in her 70s, is still receiving treatment.
No-one else is believed to have been involved in the shooting, police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
- Published
- 1 day ago