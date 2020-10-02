Little Baddow: Two airlifted to hospital after village shooting
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in a village.
Essex Police were called to a property in Church Road, Little Baddow, near Chelmsford, Essex, at about 08:40 BST, after reports a woman was injured.
Two ambulances, three vehicles from the hazardous area response team and two air ambulances attended the incident.
A man and a woman were flown to hospital with serious injuries, the East of England Ambulance Service said.
A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "No other parties are believed to be involved."