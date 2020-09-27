Murder arrest after man found in Westcliff street dies Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The victim was found with head injuries in Fleetwood Avenue

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found injured in the street died in hospital.

The victim, also 37, was discovered with head injuries in Fleetwood Avenue in Westcliff, Essex, on 22 September but has since died, police said.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area of the library and the bus stop on London Road on that date between 05:00 and 13:30 BST.

Police say they think the area would have been busy for some of this time.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "My team needs to speak to anyone who walked through that area, drove past there or parked their car there.

"In particular we need to identify a man in his 70s who was sitting outside the library and anyone who used the walkway between Ronald Park Avenue and Fleetwood Avenue."

Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested after the man was injured.

The younger man has been rearrested and is currently in custody, police said.