Covid 19: Essex University 'cluster' of cases linked to sports teams Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption A small number of students at The University of Essex have tested positive for coronavirus

A "cluster" of coronavirus cases have been linked to a university's elite and junior sports programmes.

The University of Essex said a "small number" of staff and students had tested positive and are self-isolating.

All necessary steps to contain the outbreak, including contact tracing, are underway, the university said.

Public Health England said it was confident that the university, with other agencies, was managing the situation.

University of Essex registrar Bryn Morris said: "A small number of positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed amongst staff and students which are linked to the university's elite sports programme and associated junior programme.

"These individuals do not live on the Colchester Campus and are now self-isolating and the university is offering them advice and support. The majority are showing no symptoms and are feeling well."

The university said it was working with the Essex contact tracing team, Essex County Council and Pubic Health England to find and advise anyone who may have been in contact with those affected.

All students and staff are being offered tests to keep any potential spread of the infection under control.

